Strivers State Meet Results

The Door County YMCA Strivers Gymnastic Team had 38 competitors at the 2017 YMCA State Gymnastic Championships hosted by the Kettle Moraine YMCA in West Bend, Wisconsin. The Strivers captured ten gold medals, ten silver, nine bronze and five Team Trophies this past weekend and returned home with 44 total individual medals. The top 30% in each level are awarded.

State Titles were won by Sophia Sternard (Level 1- Vault (9.7) Beam (9.5) All Around (37.85) Tiani LeMieux (Level 3- Bars (9.0) Miya Eliyha (Level 6- Vault (8.9) All Around (36.075) Laci Lautenbach (X-Cel Gold- Beam (9.6) All Around 37.175) Kylie Newton (X-Cel Gold- Floor (9.575) and Calla Hansen (X-Cel Gold- Floor (9.25)

Silver medals were won by Jozlynn Burlo, Katie Peot, Julia Gregory, Sternard, LeMieux, Eliyha, Lautenbach and Newton while bronze medals were won by Reetika Jandu, Makiala McCambridge, Daylia Sund, Desirae Guilette, LeMieux, Newton and Peot.

Medaling Fourth and upward were Level 1 gymnasts Jozlynn Burlo, Sophia Sternard, Shylee Asher, June VanLieshout and Bristol Will. Level 3 gymnasts Daylia Sund and Chole Maccaux. Level 6 Reetika Jandu, MaKiala McCambridge, Miya Eliyha and Alexis Hemminger. Silver gymnasts Claire Bohn, Abi Tooley, Lilliana Ramirez and Desirae Guilette . X-Cel Gold Taylor Newton, Kylie Newton, Calla Hansen and Katie Peot.

The Striver Team competed five different levels at the State Meet. A Team trophy was won at each level. Level 1 placed 2nd out of 8 teams. Level 3 was 9th out of 17. Level 6 earned 2nd out of 13. X-Cel Silver grabbed 3rd out of 10 teams and X-Cel Gold won 2nd out of 10 teams being edged out of first place by a mere .05, not even one tenth of a point. Door County 74.20, Waukesha 74.25.

The YMCA Strivers Team has had a fantastic 2016-2017 season with every one of the Striver Gymnasts qualifying for State and Nationals this year. Nationals will be held in Savannah, Georgia June 28-July 2nd. The gymnasts are coached by Nikki Pollman, Amy Gamble, Gerritt DeJonge, Mikki Rankin, Heather Sund, Erin Hemminger and Hillary Sheppard.