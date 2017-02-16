Storm Wins Championship

Posted on February 16, 2017 by Chad Michaels

The Kewaunee girls basketball team clinched their first outright Packerland Conference championship since 1991 with a 45-30 win over Algoma on Thursday Night in Kewaunee.  The Storm (13-1, 18-4) led 22-17 at the half and started the second half on a 10-4 run to take control of the game.  Brooke Geier (17 points) and Sarah Dax (14 points) combined to score 20 of Kewaunee’s 23 second half points.  Mikayla Haack scored 10 points and Alli Spitzer added 8 for the Wolves.

Girls
Gibraltar 68
Sturgeon Bay 31
*Sheridan Ash 18

Southern Door 64
Sevastopol 14

NEW Lutheran 67
Oconto 51

Boys
Luxemburg-Casco 74
Clintonville 49
*Bryce Tekulve 22, Jacob Wotruba 15

Girls Final Standings
Kewaunee 13-1
Southern Door 12-2
Algoma 9-5
Gibraltar 8-6
NEW Lutheran 8-6
Oconto 4-10
Sturgeon Bay 2-12
Sevastopol 0-14

Door County Medical Center
Sports Schedule
Advertisement
Posted in Sports, Sports Ticker | Tagged , , |

Comments are closed.

Related Articles