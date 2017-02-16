Storm Wins Championship

The Kewaunee girls basketball team clinched their first outright Packerland Conference championship since 1991 with a 45-30 win over Algoma on Thursday Night in Kewaunee. The Storm (13-1, 18-4) led 22-17 at the half and started the second half on a 10-4 run to take control of the game. Brooke Geier (17 points) and Sarah Dax (14 points) combined to score 20 of Kewaunee’s 23 second half points. Mikayla Haack scored 10 points and Alli Spitzer added 8 for the Wolves.

Girls

Gibraltar 68

Sturgeon Bay 31

*Sheridan Ash 18

Southern Door 64

Sevastopol 14

NEW Lutheran 67

Oconto 51

Boys

Luxemburg-Casco 74

Clintonville 49

*Bryce Tekulve 22, Jacob Wotruba 15

Girls Final Standings

Kewaunee 13-1

Southern Door 12-2

Algoma 9-5

Gibraltar 8-6

NEW Lutheran 8-6

Oconto 4-10

Sturgeon Bay 2-12

Sevastopol 0-14