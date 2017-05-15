Storm Upset Vikings

Kewaunee beat Gibraltar, 10-3, in a boys Packerland Conference baseball game at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek on Monday. The Vikings took the early lead with 3 runs in the bottom of the first inning when Connor Brennan hit an RBI double and two runs scored on wild pitches. But the Storm answered back with 6 runs on 6 hits in the top of the 2nd inning as Andrew Richard and Travis Miller hit RBI doubles and Cam Hanrahan added an RBI single. Lincoln Barta launched a two run home run in the 5th inning before the Storm added on in the 7th inning. Andrew Richard allowed three first inning runs before allowing only two hits the rest of the way and picking up the complete game win. Miller finished with three hits to lead Kewaunee, while Hanrahan, Richard and Wes Gallenberger had two each. The loss knocks Gibraltar out of a tie for first place in the Packerland.

The Vikings won the completion of suspended game 11-10 as Jared Reinhardt hit an RBI double and Casey Weddig followed with a two run single in the top of the 8th inning. Brandon Emery-Janzen picked up the win with Trevor Reinhardt getting the save as he pitched out of a bases loaded one out jam.

Sturgeon Bay 2

Oconto 1

WP- Jeffrey Alberts (4 hitter)

*Clippers snap 1-1 tie in 5th on a 2-out RBI single from Ryan Jacobsen that scored Jake Schneider.

Southern Door 8

NEW Lutheran 1

WP- Tory Jandrin (11k)

*River Pawelski (3RBI) Zach Marchant (2 RBI) Adam Gutschow (RBI)- 2 hits.

Algoma 2

Sevastopol 0

WP- Casey Stangel (complete game, 8K)

*Jaden Sawyer/Ethan Kroll- 2 hits.

Softball

Algoma 12

Sevastopol 1

Southern Door swept a doubleheader from NEW Lutheran, 17-0 (3) 17-0 (5)

Kewaunee swept a doubleheader from Gibraltar.