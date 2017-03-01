Storm Ready To Tangle With Tigers

Kewaunee will take on 6th ranked Wrightstown in a girls WIAA Division 3 sectional semi-final at Manitowoc on Thursday Night. The Storm (21-4) won the Packerland Conference championship and have tournament wins over New Holstein, Oostburg and 4th ranked Valders. Kewaunee won the Packerland Conference title and are led in scoring by Brooke Geier (20.6ppg) Sara Dax (12.1) Ellie Olsen (9.2) and Abby Baumgartner (8.5). The Tigers (21-3) won the North Eastern Conference title and have postseason wins over Denmark and Southern Door. Wrightstown is led in scoring by Danielle Nennig (14.4ppg) Alisha Murphy (10.8) Kailee Van Zeeland (10.6) Bridget Froehlke (8.8) and Lexy Wolske (8.6). The winner will play either Freedom or Amherst at Green Bay Preble on Saturday afternoon. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show at 6:45 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 5

NEW Lutheran (14-10) vs Elcho (21-4) at Pulaski