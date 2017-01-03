Storm Ends Algoma Win Streak

Kewaunee beat Algoma, 46-35, in a girls Packerland Conference basketball game on Tuesday night and snapped the Wolves 59 game home court winning streak in league games. The Storm (7-0, 9-2) found themselves trailing the underdog Wolves (4-3, 4-9) 32-28 with 10 minutes to play but went on a 16-2 run to take control of the game. Brooke Geier finished with 16 points to lead Kewaunee while Sara Dax added 11 points and Mikayla Haack hit 5 three pointers and paced Algoma with 16 points.

Girls

Southern Door 57

Sevastopol 30

Freedom 66

Luxemburg-Casco 44

Boys

Southern Door 75

Denmark 67

NEW Lutheran 76

Bonduel 66