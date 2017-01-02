Storm and Wolves on Tuesday

Kewaunee will play at Algoma in a girls Packerland Conference basketball game on Tuesday Night. The Storm (6-0, 8-2) are led by Brooke Geier (20ppg) Sara Dax (11) and Ellie Olson (10) and are coming off a non-conference loss to undefeated Laconia last Wednesday. The Wolves (4-2, 4-8) are currently in third place in the league and are led by Alli Spitzer (11ppg) and Lucy Wiese (10). Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Girls
Southern Door at Sevastopol
Oconto at NEW Lutheran
Freedom at Luxemburg-Casco
Boys
Denmark at Southern Door
Gibraltar at Gresham
Oconto at Marinette
NEW Lutheran at Bonduel