Storm and Wolves on Tuesday

Kewaunee will play at Algoma in a girls Packerland Conference basketball game on Tuesday Night. The Storm (6-0, 8-2) are led by Brooke Geier (20ppg) Sara Dax (11) and Ellie Olson (10) and are coming off a non-conference loss to undefeated Laconia last Wednesday. The Wolves (4-2, 4-8) are currently in third place in the league and are led by Alli Spitzer (11ppg) and Lucy Wiese (10). Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Girls

Southern Door at Sevastopol

Oconto at NEW Lutheran

Freedom at Luxemburg-Casco

Boys

Denmark at Southern Door

Gibraltar at Gresham

Oconto at Marinette

NEW Lutheran at Bonduel