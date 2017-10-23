Stenzel and LeCloux Finish 1-2 at CC Sectional

Olivia Stenzel of Sevastopol won the championship and Southern Door’s Lydiah LeCloux finished second at the WIAA Division 3 girls Cross Country Sectional at Manitowoc Lutheran on Saturday. Stenzel finished in a time of 20:40.67 while LeCloux crossed the finish line in 20:45.59. Southern Door’s Gracie Englebert finished in 8th place but did not qualify for the State Meet. The Eagles were third as a team and missed qualifying as a team after finishing one point behind Oostburg.
In the boys races, Gibraltar’s Evan Henry finished 4th and qualified for State while Karl Meier of Southern Door was 8th but missed qualifying.
Division 2
Evan Smith of Sturgeon Bay (8th) and Luxemburg-Casco’s Hunter Liebeck (6th) and Tanner Kasten (10th) qualified for the State Meet with their finishes at the Two Rivers Sectional. L-C’s Faith Vania finished 7th but failed to qualify.
The State Meet is Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The Division 3 girls race is scheduled for 12:40, D3 boys at 2:35 and D2 boys at 3:10.