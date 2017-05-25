State Track Qualifiers

The Algoma girls won the WIAA Division 3 Track & Field Sectional in Hilbert as Elizabeth McClure and Katelyn Williams won events while the Wolves boys team finished in second place (Cambridge 69 Algoma 63) as Cody May won two events and Jacob Wahlers had a first and a second place finish.

Pole Vault- Demi Ploor, Sevastopol (1st)

High Jump- Elizabeth McClure, Algoma (1st)

Shot Put- Katelyn Williams, Algoma (1st)

110 Hurdles- Cody May, Algoma (1st)

300 Hurdles- Cody May, Algoma (1st)

1600- Jacob Wahlers, Algoma (1st)

3200- Jacob Wahlers, Algoma (2nd)

100- Olivia Wagner, Sevastopol (2nd)

Pole Vault- Elizabeth McClure, Algoma (2nd)

Shot Put- Max Schoening, Algoma (2nd)

Discus- Katelyn Williams, Algoma (2nd)

Discus- Morgan Davister, Algoma (3rd)

Pole Vault- Sam Utesch, Algoma (3rd)

400- Olivia Wagner, Sevastopol (4th)

1600- Alli Spitzer, Algoma (4th)

Pole Vault- Ryan Feuerstein, Algoma (4th)

Shot Put- Morgan Davister, Algoma (4th)

Discus- Aidan Wallace, Algoma (4th)

400 Relay- Algoma 1st (Morgan Davister, Courtney Guilette, Katelyn Williams, Khloe Williams)

400 Relay- Gibralatar 2nd (Abby Sitte, Hannah Helm, Nina Sitte, Bria Caldecott)

Luxemburg-Casco’s Sam Larson won two events and qualified for four events at the WIAA Division 2 Freedom Sectional on Thursday.

Pole Vault- Nick Baumgartner, Kewaunee (1st)

300 Hurdles- Abby Baumgartner, Kewaunee (1st)

100 Hurdles- Sam Larson, L-C (1st)

300 Hurdles- Sam Larson, L-C (1st)

High Jump- Sam Larson, L-C (3rd)

1600-Hunter Liebeck, L-C (3rd)

100- Nic Greenlaw, Sturgeon Bay (4th)

800- Mitch Kudick, Kewaunee (4th)

400- Gabriella Czech, Kewaunee (4th)

400- Tyler Suess, L-C (4th)

200- Tyler Suess, L-C (4th)

400 Relay- Sturgeon Bay 3rd (Brady Wodack, Luke Brinkman, Hayden Shefchik, Nic Greenlaw)

1600 Relay- Kewaunee 3rd (Andie Kudick, Brianne Barta, Gabriella Czech, Abby Baumgartner)

1600 Relay- L-C 3rd (Sam Larson, Tyler Suess, Marshall Paider, Travis Kinnard)

800 Relay- Southern Door 4th (Gracie Englebert, Maggie Grota, Chloe Staudenmaier, Jennifer Vandertie)