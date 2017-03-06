Spartans Second at Team State

Luxemburg-Casco lost to top ranked Ellsworth in the championship match of the WIAA Division 2 State Team Tournament at the UW-Fieldhouse in Madison on Saturday. The second ranked Spartans beat Lomira in the semi-finals, 36-24, before losing a tight match with Ellsworth. Kaukauna repeated as Division 1 champion and Stratford took the Division 3 title.

Semifinal: Luxemburg-Casco defeated Lomira 36-24

106 – Tyler Garriety (Lomira) over Lucas Joniaux (Luxemburg-Casco) Fall 2:34

113 – Bryce Bosman (Luxemburg-Casco) over Alex Gundrum (Lomira) Fall 2:36

120 – Reece Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) over Noah Danner (Lomira) Dec 7-2

126 – Nathan Ronsman (Luxemburg-Casco) over Jon Stucke (Lomira) TF 15-0

132 – Colton Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) over Costa Calarco (Lomira) Fall 1:03

138 – Cameron Lemmens (Luxemburg-Casco) over Ryan Riedel (Lomira) Dec 8-4

145 – Garrett Jeanquart (Luxemburg-Casco) over Colin Saegert (Lomira) Dec 7-3

152 – Chase Parr (Lomira) over Devan Vandenbush (Luxemburg-Casco) Dec 7-4

160 – Jacob Zellner (Luxemburg-Casco) over Nate Thomas (Lomira) Dec 6-5

170 – Dalton Smerchek (Luxemburg-Casco) over Matt Hanke (Lomira) Maj 10-2

182 – Sage Pastorius (Lomira) over Austin Leroy (Luxemburg-Casco) Fall 1:00

195 – Collin Feucht (Lomira) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Allan Klink (Lomira) over Nate Lloyd (Luxemburg-Casco) Dec 6-4

285 – Phil Rasmussen (Luxemburg-Casco) over Adam Kinyon (Lomira) Dec 9-4

Division 2 Championship: Ellsworth defeated Luxemburg-Casco 27-26

113 – Bryce Bosman (Luxemburg-Casco) over Matthew Peterson (Ellsworth) Maj 9-0

120 – Sawyer Strom (Ellsworth) over Reece Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) Dec 11-4

126 – Nathan Ronsman (Luxemburg-Casco) over Owen Matzek (Ellsworth) Dec 6-2

132 – Sam Stuhl (Ellsworth) over Colton Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) Maj 14-3

138 – Jared Lansing (Ellsworth) over Cameron Lemmens (Luxemburg-Casco) Dec 6-5

145 – Cole Skelton (Ellsworth) over Garrett Jeanquart (Luxemburg-Casco) Maj 12-4

152 – Devan Vandenbush (Luxemburg-Casco) over Logan Melstrom (Ellsworth) Maj 9-0

160 – Anders Lantz (Ellsworth) over Jacob Zellner (Luxemburg-Casco) Maj 13-4

170 – Dalton Smerchek (Luxemburg-Casco) over Dalton George (Ellsworth) Fall 3:25

182 – Jacob Sigler (Ellsworth) over Austin Leroy (Luxemburg-Casco) Fall 1:52

195 – Kyle Routhieaux (Luxemburg-Casco) over Cole Toenjes (Ellsworth) Dec 9-4

220 – Nate Lloyd (Luxemburg-Casco) over Caleb Linder (Ellsworth) SV-1 3-1

285 – Phil Rasmussen (Luxemburg-Casco) over Mike Freund (Ellsworth) Dec 6-3

106 – Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) over Lucas Joniaux (Luxemburg-Casco) Dec 7-0