Spartans Return to Madison

The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team qualified for Team State for the 16th time in school history, but their first since 2013 after beat Antigo and Oconto Falls at the Team Sectional in Freedom on Tuesday Night. The Spartans beat the Red Robins in the semi-finals 54-6 before defeating the Panthers 35-29 in the finals. LC will take on Lomira in the State semi-finals on Saturday, March 4 at the UW-Fieldhouse with the winner facing either Ellsworth or Lodi for the championship.

Semifinal: Luxemburg-Casco defeated Antigo 64-6

160 – Korbin Krueger (A) over Jacob Zellner Dec 8-5

170 – Will Dixon (A) over Dakota Robinson Dec 4-3

182 – Dalton Smerchek (L-C) over Collinn Eldridge Fall 2:27

195 – Austin Leroy (L-C) over Nick Roller Fall 0:48

220 – Nate Lloyd (L-C) over Qwan Bussey Fall 1:48

285 – Phil Rasmussen (L-C) over Noah Williams Fall 1:38

106 – Lucas Joniaux (L-C) over Neil Bretl Dec 7-2

113 – Bryce Bosman (L-C) over Sam Hoffman TF 15-0

120 – Reece Worachek (L-C) over Nathan Dykstra Fall 5:38

126 – Nathan Ronsman (L-C) over Benjamin Stimac Maj 15-2

132 – Colton Worachek (L-C) over Dylan Dykstra Fall 0:49

138 – Cameron Lemmens (L-C) over Dylan Warax Fall 1:14

145 – Garrett Jeanquart (L-C) over John Schlieve Maj 15-4

152 – Devan Vandenbush (L-C) over Garret Balis Fall 0:33

1st Place Match: Luxemburg-Casco defeated Oconto Falls 36-29

170 – Dalton Smerchek (L-C) over Brice Delzer Maj 10-2

182 – Mac Winkler (OF) over Dakota Robinson TF 26-9

195 – Austin Leroy (L-C) over Garret Cole Dec 6-2

220 – Nate Lloyd (L-C) over Trent Peetz Dec 5-1

285 – Phil Rasmussen (L-C) over Dan Ausloos Dec 5-4

106 – Lucas Joniaux (L-C) over Tyler Budz Dec 5-2

113 – Bryce Bosman (L-C) over Collin Schindel Fall 3:33

120 – Reece Worachek (L-C) over Bryce Peterson Dec 3-1

126 – Nathan Ronsman (L-C) over Wyatt Borkovec TF 18-3

132 – Kenton Peterson (OF) over Colton Worachek Inj 1:54

138 – Cameron Lemmens (L-C) over Trevor Pankratz Fall 1:37

145 – Bryce Ash (OF) over Jared Jadin Fall 2:08

152 – Nate Trepanier (OF) over Hunter Larkin Fall 3:27

160 – Isaac Diaz (OF) over Jacob Zellner Inj 3:45