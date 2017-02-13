Spartans Handle Eagles/Clippers Move Into First Place Tie

Luxemburg-Casco built a 55-33 halftime lead and cruised to a 102-74 win in a boys non-conference basketball game on Monday Night. The Spartans (16-3) finished with 14 three pointers as Mitchell Jandrin led the way with 26 points and Bryce Tekulve added 24. Nathan Coisman added 12 points and Jonathan Deprey and Josh Zeitler added 10 each. The Eagles (15-3) were led by Nick LeCaptain’s 26 points while Derik LeCaptain added 21 and Kyle Daoust 15. The Eagles will be back at it on Tuesday Night hosting Menominee, MI at 7:00

Sturgeon Bay moved into a first place tie at the top of the Packerland Conference standings with Southern Door after the Clippers beat Gibraltar, 68-45, on Monday. Sturgeon Bay was led by Connor Gajda (27) and Mitchell Jackson (12) while the Vikings were led by Nathan Surges (15) and Tyler Kropuenske (13).