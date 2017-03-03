Spartans Back at Team State

Luxemburg-Casco will make their 16th overall appearance but first since 2013 when they face Lomira at 10AM at the WIAA Division 2 Team State Tournament at the UW-Fieldhouse in Madison on Saturday. The Spartans (17-1) had nine qualifiers to the individual state tournament and two champions last weekend and won the Freedom Team Sectional in February by beating Antigo and Oconto Falls. L-C has won Team State 11 times. The Lions (17-2) had seven state qualifiers and won the East Troy Team Sectional by beating Whitewater and Valders. Ellsworth (16-0) will take on Lodi (12-2) in the other semi-final with the winners meeting in the championship match at 3:00pm.