Spartans and Eagles Tangle Tonight

Luxemburg-Casco will play Southern Door in a boys non-conference basketball game tonight in Brussels. The Spartans (14-1, 15-3) lead the Northeastern Conference and are led in scoring by Bryce Tekulve (19.6ppg) and Mitchell Jandrin (17.3). The Eagles (10-1, 15-2) lead the Packerland Conference and are led in scoring by Nick LeCaptain (23.2) and Kyle Daoust (17.7). Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys

Gibraltar at Sturgeon Bay

Girls

Southern Door (11-1) at Gibraltar (6-6)

Kewaunee (11-1) at NEW Lutheran (7-5)

Sturgeon Bay at Sevastopol

Oconto at Algoma