Spartans 7th at Tournament in Illinois

The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team competed at the 29th Annual Al Dvorak Memorial Invitational at Harlem High School in Machesney Park, Illinois. The tournament, including 35 teams from around the country, was won by Mason, Ohio with 202.50 points while the Spartans finished 7th with 101 points.



29th Al Dvorak Memorial Invitational Results for LUXEMBERG-CASCO (WI)

120 – Bryce Bosman (20-2) placed 7th.

Champ. Round 1 – won by fall over Brayan Palomino (Crystal Lake (CENTRAL)) 3-9 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 2 – Jacob Dado (Chicago (MARIST)) 14-6 won by decision over Bryce Bosman (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 2 – won by fall over Behrad Khamissi (Wheaton (NORTH)) 1-5 (Fall 1:50)

Cons. Round 3 – won by decision over Dalton Shea (MILTON (WI)) 13-3 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 4 – won by fall over Phillip Sims (Aurora (METEA VALLEY)) 16-4 (Fall 5:27)

Cons. Round 5 – Colin Schuster (MASON (OH)) 13-3 won by major decision over Bryce Bosman (MD 11-3)

7th Place Match – won by fall over Denis Murphy (Naperville (NEQUA VALLEY)) 15-3 (Fall 3:34)

138 – Colton Worachek (16-5) placed 7th.

Champ. Round 1 – won by decision over Caleb Alber (DAKOTA) 10-7 (Dec 4-2)

Champ. Round 2 – won by decision over Jaycee Gonzalez (Aurora (METEA VALLEY)) 16-9 (Dec 5-4)

Quarterfinal – Kendall Coleman (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 19-3 won by major decision over Colton Worachek (MD 21-8)

Cons. Round 4 – won by decision over Levi Garrett (MILTON (WI)) 11-6 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 5 – Jake Kendall (Plainfield (SOUTH) ) 18-5 won by major decision over Colton Worachek (MD 11-3)

7th Place Match – won by fall over Luke Loprieno (HUNTLEY) 16-6 (Fall 3:52)

152 – Devan Vandenbush (16-5) placed 8th.

Champ. Round 1 – won by major decision over Colin Schuler (HORTONVILLE (WI)) 6-4 (MD 8-0)

Champ. Round 2 – won by fall over Peter Murray (HUNTLEY) 8-13 (Fall 1:31)

Quarterfinal – Nelson Brands (Iowa City (WEST) (IA)) 25-1 won by tech fall over Devan Vandenbush (TF-1.5 5:20 (26-11))

Cons. Round 4 – won by decision over Kamal Adewumi (MASON (OH)) 11-4 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 5 – Mason Sauseda (Kankakee (MCNAMARA)) 12-4 won by major decision over Devan Vandenbush (MD 10-1)

7th Place Match – Anthony Marre (Carol Stream (GLENBARD NORTH)) 16-4 won by injury default over Devan Vandenbush (Inj. 4:18)

170 – Jacob Zellner (15-6) placed 8th.

Champ. Round 2 – won by decision over Matthew Chavers (FREEPORT (HS)) 13-6 (Dec 8-7)

Quarterfinal – David Riojas (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 17-2 won by fall over Jacob Zellner (Fall 3:00)

Cons. Round 4 – won in sudden victory – 1 over Braden Bisram (Crystal Lake (CENTRAL)) 12-8 (SV-1 7-5)

Cons. Round 5 – Loren Strickland (Algonquin (JACOBS)) 18-5 won by fall over Jacob Zellner (Fall 4:30)

7th Place Match – Markell DeBerry (EDWARDVILLE (HS)) 11-8 won by fall over Jacob Zellner (Fall 2:38)

220 – Nate Lloyd (17-4) placed 7th.

Champ. Round 1 – won by fall over Tate Poole (Rockton (HONONEGAH)) 7-11 (Fall 3:30)

Champ. Round 2 – won by fall over Jacob Simmons (YORKVILLE ) 3-4 (Fall 1:08)

Quarterfinal – Maverick McPeek (DAKOTA) 16-2 won by decision over Nate Lloyd (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 4 – won by decision over Domink Ferraro (Plainfield (SOUTH) ) 7-5 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 5 – Josh Carter (Machesney Park (HARLEM)) 21-1 won by decision over Nate Lloyd (Dec 3-1)

7th Place Match – won by fall over Mike Franklin (Chicago (ST. RITA)) 11-8 (Fall 1:24)

285 – Phil Rasmussen (19-2) placed 3rd.

Champ. Round 2 – won by fall over Brendan Crowell (TIMBERLAND (MO)) 2-9 (Fall 1:23)

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Christian Benitez (HUNTLEY) 17-7 (Fall 3:48)

Semifinal – Bobby Papiernik (Aurora (METEA VALLEY)) 20-3 won by decision over Phil Rasmussen (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Semi – won by fall over Seth Abad (MUKWONAGO (WI)) 6-4 (Fall 5:28)

3rd Place Match – won in tie breaker – 1 over Zaid Hamdan (MASON (OH)) 13-4 (TB-1 4-1)