Southern Door’s Season Ends In Sectional Semifinal

Posted on June 6, 2017 by WDOR Staff

The Southern Door baseball team had its season come to an end Tuesday morning as they lost to Laconia in a Division 3 sectional semifinal at Markesan, 6-0.  Laconia scored four of their runs in the first and held Southern Door to just three hits.  Tory Jandrin’s single in the bottom of the sixth broke up a perfect game.  Nick LeCaptain singled and Zach Marchant doubled in the seventh as the Eagles had just four total base runners in the contest and did not draw a walk.  Southern Door ends its season with a record of 16-10.

KCDB
Sports Schedule
Door County Medical Center
Advertisement
Posted in Sports, Sports Ticker | Tagged , , |

Comments are closed.

Related Articles