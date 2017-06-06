Southern Door’s Season Ends In Sectional Semifinal

The Southern Door baseball team had its season come to an end Tuesday morning as they lost to Laconia in a Division 3 sectional semifinal at Markesan, 6-0. Laconia scored four of their runs in the first and held Southern Door to just three hits. Tory Jandrin’s single in the bottom of the sixth broke up a perfect game. Nick LeCaptain singled and Zach Marchant doubled in the seventh as the Eagles had just four total base runners in the contest and did not draw a walk. Southern Door ends its season with a record of 16-10.