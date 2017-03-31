Southern Door Wins Opener On Double In The Dark

The Southern Door baseball team won their 2017 season opener as they rallied past Mishicot Friday, 11-10. Down 10-7 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles scored four times for the victory. With the bases loaded, two outs and barely any daylight, Adam Gutschow sent a fly ball to center field that appeared to get lost in the darkness. The ball dropped and turned into a game-winning, three-run double. Gutschow had two of Southern Door’s six hits while Nick LeCaptain, Beau Schartner and Cody Kissinger each scored two runs. LeCaptain, the fourth pitcher used by the Eagles, picked up the win. Both team’s pitchers struggled as there were 24 total walks (15 issued by Southern Door and nine by Mishicot pitchers) and four batters were hit by pitch. Catcher Zach Marchant was solid behind the plate as he threw out four trying to steal.

Non-Conference Baseball:

Kewaunee 6

Roncalli 0

Luxemburg-Casco 12

Chilton 0

Non-Conference Softball:

Southern Door 5

Green Bay East 3

Luxemburg-Casco 4

Valders 0