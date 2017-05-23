Softball Tournament Begins Today

The WIAA softball tournament begins this afternoon and we’ll broadcast the New Holstein at Southern Door game. The Huskies (8-12) play in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference while the Eagles (16-6) finished in 2nd place in the Packerland Conference. Our coverage begins at 4:30 this afternoon begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

The tournament has expanded to five divisions this season.

Division 3

Sturgeon Bay at Howards Grove

Division 4

Stockbridge/Hilbert

Saint Mary Catholic at Algoma

Division 5

Sevastopol at Living Word Lutheran