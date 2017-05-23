Softball Tournament Begins Today

Posted on May 23, 2017 by Chad Michaels

The WIAA softball tournament begins this afternoon and we’ll broadcast the New Holstein at Southern Door game.   The Huskies (8-12) play in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference while the Eagles (16-6) finished in 2nd place in the Packerland Conference.  Our coverage begins at 4:30 this afternoon begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com
The tournament has expanded to five divisions this season.

Division 3
Sturgeon Bay at Howards Grove

Division 4
Stockbridge/Hilbert
Saint Mary Catholic at Algoma

Division 5
Sevastopol at Living Word Lutheran

