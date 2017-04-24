Softball Showdown Today

Posted on April 24, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Southern Door will play at Oconto in a Packerland Conference softball game this afternoon.  Both the Eagles (5-0, 10-1) and Blue Devils (6-0, 9-2) are undefeated in league play and Oconto has allowed only one run in their six conference games.  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame game show with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Baseball/Softball
Gibraltar at Algoma
Sturgeon Bay at Kewaunee
Sevastopol at NEW Lutheran
Southern Door at Oconto

Softball
Luxemburg-Casco at New London

Soccer 
Sturgeon Bay at Roncalli
Valders at Kewaunee

Track & Field
Door County Classic at Gibraltar

Golf
Conference Meet at Oconto

Sports Schedule
DCHB
Door County Medical Center
Advertisement
Posted in Sports | Tagged , , |

Comments are closed.

Related Articles