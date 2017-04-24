Softball Showdown Today

Southern Door will play at Oconto in a Packerland Conference softball game this afternoon. Both the Eagles (5-0, 10-1) and Blue Devils (6-0, 9-2) are undefeated in league play and Oconto has allowed only one run in their six conference games. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame game show with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Baseball/Softball

Gibraltar at Algoma

Sturgeon Bay at Kewaunee

Sevastopol at NEW Lutheran

Southern Door at Oconto

Softball

Luxemburg-Casco at New London

Soccer

Sturgeon Bay at Roncalli

Valders at Kewaunee

Track & Field

Door County Classic at Gibraltar

Golf

Conference Meet at Oconto