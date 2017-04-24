Softball Showdown Today

Southern Door will play at Oconto in a Packerland Conference softball game this afternoon. Both the Eagles (5-0, 10-1) and Blue Devils (6-0, 9-2) are undefeated in league play and Oconto has allowed only one run in their six conference games. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame game show with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Baseball/Softball
Gibraltar at Algoma
Sturgeon Bay at Kewaunee
Sevastopol at NEW Lutheran
Southern Door at Oconto
Softball
Luxemburg-Casco at New London
Soccer
Sturgeon Bay at Roncalli
Valders at Kewaunee
Track & Field
Door County Classic at Gibraltar
Golf
Conference Meet at Oconto