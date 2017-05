Southern Door will play at Chilton in a WIAA Division 3 regional final this afternoon. The Eagles (18-6) opened the tournament on Tuesday with a win over New Holstein while the Tigers (16-3) shutout Roncalli on Thursday. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show at 4:20 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 3

Kewaunee at Brillion ~4:00

Division 4

Algoma at Mishicot ~4:30

Division 2

Denmark at Luxemburg-Casco ~4:30