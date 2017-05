The WIAA Softball tournament begins on Tuesday and continues throughout the week.

Tuesday

Division 3

Sturgeon Bay at Howards Grove

Division 4

Stockbridge/Hilbert at Gibraltar (WDOR)

Saint Mary’s Catholic at Algoma

Division 5

Sevastopol at Living Word Lutheran

Wednesday

Division 3

New Holstein at Southern Door

Valders at Kewaunee

Division 2

GB West or Two Rivers at Luxemburg-Casco