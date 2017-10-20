Soccer, Volleyball, Swimming Results

The Sturgeon Bay soccer team won their opening game in the WIAA tournament while the Clippers swimming team won the Bay Conference Relay Meet they hosted at the YMCA. Meanwhile, the Southern Door, Sevastopol and Algoma volleyball team all had their seasons come to an end.

Soccer

Sturgeon Bay 10

Mayville 0

*will host Kewaunee on Saturday (7pm) after the Storm beat Gresham/Bowler 4-1

Omro beat Algoma, 2-0

Saint Lawrence Seminary beat Gibratlar/Sevastopol, 7-0

Plymouth beat Luxemburg-Casco, 8-0

Swimming

Sturgeon Bay won the 200 medley relay (Ella Wienke, Kailee Moe, Katie Peterson, Stella Serafico) 300 yard backstroke relay (Suhani Patel, Kaitlyn Schauske, Ella Wienke) 200 yard freestyle relay (Kaitlyn Schauske, Lauren Junion, Abbie Lenius, Stella Serafico) and 200 yard medley reverse relay (Suhani Patel, Kaylee Mills, Jillie Jorns, Ella Wienke)

1. Sturgeon Bay 100

2. Clintonville 78

3. Seymour 60

4. New London 48

5. Shawano 41

6. Marinette 14

7. Wittenburg-Birnamwood 12

Volleyball

Oostburg beat Southern Door 28-26, 25-18, 25-20

Manitowoc Lutheran beat Sevastopol 25-22, 25-18, 25-12

Howards Grove beat Algoma 25-21, 23-25, 25-12, 29-27

Luxemburg-Casco beat Peshtigo 25-14, 25-16, 25-13

*Spartans will host Seymour on Saturday (7pm)