Sister Bay Secures Regular Season Title

With their win Sunday and West Jacksonport’s loss, Sister Bay won their 4th straight Door County League regular season championship. Sister Bay beat Institute and West Jacksonport lost to Washington Island. Also Sunday, Kolberg beat Baileys Harbor and Egg Harbor beat Maplewood on AM 910 WDOR and wdor.com. Here are the details:

Sam Forkert allowed one hit and had a dozen strikeouts in six innings as Sister Bay beat Institute, 11-0. Forkert picked up the win and is now 10-1. Matt Hecht had three hits and Bubba Laughlin and Stuart Larsen added two. John Baudhuin had Institute’s lone hit. Baudhuin (0-1) also took the loss.

Luke Geiger’s RBI double in the top of the eleventh turned out to be the game winner for Washington Island as they won at West Jacksonport, 8-7. Geiger had three hits while Caleb Cornell, Matt Foss and Troy Jorgenson all added two. Jorgenson took the mound in the sixth and picked up the win in relief. David Van Dreese had three hits for West Jacksonport while Drew Tanck, Griffen Cole and Jason Lindemann all had two. Tanck took the loss in relief of Riley Cordier.

Egg Harbor scored three runs in the fifth to snap a 1-1 tie as they beat Maplewood, 8-4. Cody Giesseman hit a two-run homer in the victory. Nick Kita had three hits while Nick Posh and Jadin Sawyer each added two. Kita (3-2) picked up the win. Chad Laluzerne had three hits and Kyle Ploor chipped in two. Ploor (2-6) took the loss.

Kolberg beat Baileys Harbor, 8-1. Ernie Erickson (2-4) pitched eight innings for the win. Rob Ray and Jesse Miller each had two hits and drove in two runs. Derik LeCaptain had a triple and drove in two runs. Nolan Wagner had two hits in the loss. Austin Rohe (0-1) was the losing pitcher.

Standings

Sister Bay 12-1

West Jacksonport 11-3

Egg Harbor 10-4

Washington Island 9-5

Kolberg 5-7

Maplewood 4-10

Baileys Harbor 2-11

Institute 1-13

This Week

Sister Bay and Baileys Harbor will both play at Kolberg