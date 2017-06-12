Sister Bay Moves Into First In DCL

Sister Bay took over first place in the Door County League by handing West Jacksonport their first loss of the season Sunday. Kolberg beat Maplewood in a battle for southern Door and Washington Island kept Institute winless. Egg Harbor at Baileys Harbor was postponed due to rain and wet field conditions. Here are the details:

Sister Bay beat West Jacksonport, 6-3. Sister Bay (4-0) scored three runs in the top of the tenth with Tucker Emerson’s two-run double snapping a 3-3 tie. Bubba Laughlin homered in the win. He and Tom Sawyer each had two hits. Matt Hecht (1-0) picked up the win in relief of Sam Forkert. Griffen Cole had five hits for West Jacksonport (4-1). Drew Tanck (2-1) pitched the final four innings and took the loss.

Kolberg beat Maplewood, 7-4. Kolberg (3-1) scored three times in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Anthony Moore and Trevor Hawkey each had three hits while Chris Goodacre and Mark Moore added two. Mitchel Neubauer (3-1) went the first eight for the win. Kordell Draves and Chad Laluzerne each with two hits for Maplewood (2-3). Sam Koss hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Mets. Kyle Ploor (2-1) went the first five innings and took the loss.

Washington Island beat Institute, 8-0. Matt Foss and Wil Henrickson combined on a four-hit shutout. Foss (2-1) went the first seven for the win. Caleb Cornell had three hits for Washington Island (2-3). Joe Burlo had two hits for Institute (0-5). Josh Paul (0-2) took the loss for the Cubs.

Egg Harbor at Baileys Harbor was postponed. It has been re-scheduled for June 30th.

Standings

Sister Bay 4-0

West Jacksonport 4-1

Kolberg 3-1

Egg Harbor 2-2

Washington Island 2-3

Maplewood 2-3

Baileys Harbor 1-3

Institute 0-5

Sunday, June 18th (all games at 1:30 PM)

West Jacksonport at Kolberg

Institute at Egg Harbor

Maplewood at Sister Bay

Washington Island at Baileys Harbor