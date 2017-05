Kewaunee will play at Southern Door in a WIAA Division 3 softball sectional semi-final this afternoon. The Storm (17-7) have tournament wins over Valders and Brillion while the Eagles (19-6) have beaten New Holstein and Chilton. Southern Door swept the regular season meetings by scores of 2-1 and 6-1. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show at 4:20 on 93.9FM.

Division 3

Weyauwega-Fremont at Oconto

Divison 4

Algoma vs Oshkosh Lourdes ~5:00 (UW-Oshkosh)