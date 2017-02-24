SD and Gibraltar Games Moved to Saturday

The Southern Door at Kiel, WIAA Division 3 girls tournament game on Friday, has been postponed and will be played on Saturday night. The Eagles are led in scoring by Megan Pavlik (13.8ppg) and Meghan LaCrosse (10.8) and beat Two Rivers in the opening round of the regional on Tuesday. The Raiders are led in scoring by Savana Walsdorf (14.2) and Sierra Schobert (10-8) and the Raiders (18-5) beat Sturgeon Bay on Tuesday. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show at 6:45 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 3

Oostburg (17-6) at Kewaunee (19-4)

Oconto (12-11) at Freedom (18-4) ppd to Saturday (2/25)

Division 4

Gibraltar (16-7) at Shiocton (14-8) ppd to Saturday (2/25) 7:00

Algoma (10-13) at Reedsville (14-8)

Division 5

NEW Lutheran (12-10) at Gillett (14-9)

Division 2

Green Bay Southwest (13-10) at Luxemburg-Casco (19-3)