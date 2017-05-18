SBOBT This Weekend

The 27th Annual Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament is this Friday and Saturday. A total of 126 teams are entered for the tournament which is in its second year at its new home at Wave Pointe Marina and Resort in Little Sturgeon Bay. First year President of the SBOBT is JJ Malvitz…..

And it’s not just a big time fishing tournament because Saturday is Kids Day as Malvitz explains….