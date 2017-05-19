SBOBT Battling Weather

The Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament was forced to cancel all fishing activities for today (5/19). Tournament Director John Bauer says the conditions early this morning were not good…

And while everyone may not agree with the decision to cancel today’s fishing, Bauer says that safety will always be the top priority…

When asked if they could have modified the hours of fishing on Friday, Bauer said communicating with 129 teams would make that pretty difficult and this is why they have built in an extra day for the tournament because of weather conditions. And because of the current format, they are still planning on a two day tournament…