SBBT This Weekend

The second Annual Sturgeon Bay Bass Tournament is this Friday and Saturday at Sawyer Park in Sturgeon Bay. Teams looking to register can do so today at the rules meeting at 6:00 (details at sturgeonbaybasstournament.com) Chum Nault sets the schedule for the fisherman starting on Friday….
One of the changes being made for the tournament is that teams will be allowed to bring only five fish to the tournament scales, that’s one less than in previous years says Gary Nault….
Live results on Saturday will be broadcast of NWTC Campus Connect Internet Radio and live weigh in will be streamed through Facebook Live. There will be a dock dance on Friday night at 7:30 with the Pontooners and the Pioneer Fire Department will be grilling burgers and brats all weekend. The Sturgeon Bay Bass Tournament is sponsored by Jim Olson Motors and Lund Boats and supported locally by Howie’s Tackle, Dentistry By Design, Nicolet Bank and Budweiser Flanigan Distributing.