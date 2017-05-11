SBBT This Weekend

The second Annual Sturgeon Bay Bass Tournament is this Friday and Saturday at Sawyer Park in Sturgeon Bay. Teams looking to register can do so today at the rules meeting at 6:00 (details at sturgeonbaybasstournament.com) Chum Nault sets the schedule for the fisherman starting on Friday….

One of the changes being made for the tournament is that teams will be allowed to bring only five fish to the tournament scales, that’s one less than in previous years says Gary Nault….