Saturday Tournament Schedule

The Sturgeon Bay soccer team will continue their WIAA tournament run with a home match vs Kewaunee at Clark Field on Saturday. The regional championship match is scheduled to begin at 7:00. The Clippers beat the Storm 6-1 and 7-2 in the regular season.
Cross Country Sectionals
Division 2- Sturgeon Bay, Luxemburg-Casco at Two Rivers
Division 3- Sevastopol, Southern Door, Gibraltar, Algoma, Kewaunee at Manitowoc Lutheran
Volleyball Regional Championships
Division 2- Seymour at Luxemburg-Casco
Division 3- Crivitz at Oconto