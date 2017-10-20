Saturday Tournament Schedule

The Sturgeon Bay soccer team will continue their WIAA tournament run with a home match vs Kewaunee at Clark Field on Saturday. The regional championship match is scheduled to begin at 7:00. The Clippers beat the Storm 6-1 and 7-2 in the regular season.

Cross Country Sectionals

Division 2- Sturgeon Bay, Luxemburg-Casco at Two Rivers

Division 3- Sevastopol, Southern Door, Gibraltar, Algoma, Kewaunee at Manitowoc Lutheran

Volleyball Regional Championships

Division 2- Seymour at Luxemburg-Casco

Division 3- Crivitz at Oconto