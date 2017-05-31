Regional Championship Baseball Today

Posted on May 31, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Sturgeon Bay will play Luxemburg-Casco in a WIAA Division 2 baseball game today in Luxemburg.  The Clippers (15-5) are champions of the Packerland Conference and beat Valders, 3-2, in extra innings on Tuesday.  The fourth ranked Spartans (21-4) are champions of the North Eastern Conference and beat Denmark, 10-0, on Tuesday.  First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 this afternoon and our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 3
Kewaunee at Southern Door ~4:30

Division 4
Sevastopol at NEW Lutheran

