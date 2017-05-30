Regional Baseball Tourney Continues

Posted on May 30, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Sturgeon Bay will host Valders in a WIAA Division 2 regional semi-final baseball game at Memorial Field this afternoon.  The Packerland Conference champion Clippers (14-5) had a first round bye while the Vikings (12-5, runnerup in Eastern Wisconsin Conference) beat Chilton last Thursday.  Game time is set for 5:00 and our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 910AM / wdor.com

Division 2
Denmark at Luxemburg-Casco

Division 3
Manitowoc Lutheran at Southern Door
Kewaunee at Gibraltar
Crivitz at Oconto

Division 4
Sevastopol at Gresham
Bowler at NEW Lutheran

