Rasmussen/Antoniewicz Win SBBT

The team of Adam Rasmussen and Ben Antoniewicz of the Stevens Point area won the 2nd Annual Sturgeon Bay Bass Tournament at Sawyer Park this weekend. Their combined two day weight of 10 total fish was 57.50 pounds and they also had big bass for the tournament at 6.19 pounds. Rasmussen said that the key to their success was finding warm water….

Rasmussen and Antoniewicz win $7,000 while the team of Chris and Cory Johnston of Ontario, Canada won $5,000 for second place with 52.53 pounds. The Sturgeon Bay Bass Tournament was the first tournament that limited fisherman to weighing five fish per day instead of the usual six. Chum Nault of SBBT on the success of the fisherman and the tournament in general….