Prep Sports Scoreboard From Saturday

For a second consecutive season, Sevastopol closed its football season with a win at the 8-Man Jamboree as they beat Wausaukee Saturday, 36-20. Down 12-0 after the opening quarter, the Pioneers scored 20 unanswered points to finish the season 9-1. Jacob Welsing tossed three touchdown passes and Ethan Kroll had a pair of TD runs, including a 53-yard score on the first offensive snap of the third quarter.
WDOR playback from Sevastopol’s win:
The Sturgeon Bay boys soccer team is headed to state after they beat Wayland Academy in a Division 4 sectional final Saturday night, 1-0. This will be the Clippers sixth overall state appearance since 2010 and their sixth overall appearance at state. Sturgeon Bay won the 2015 Division 4 State Championship. The WIAA boys state soccer tournament begins Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Division 4 semifinals are scheduled for Friday.
The Luxemburg-Casco volleyball team punched its ticket to state by beating Little Chute in a Division 2 sectional final Saturday night. After dropping the first set, the Spartans took the next three for the win (12-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13). This will be Luxemburg-Casco’s first appearance at state and they take on Merrill in a D2 semifinal Friday at 4 p.m. The WIAA state volleyball tournament will be held at the Resch Center.
Area finishers at the WIAA state cross country meet:
Hunter Liebeck, Luxemburg-Casco – 19th (D2) (16:56:38)
Tanner Kasten, Luxemburg-Casco – 51st (D2) (17:25:96)
Evan Smith, Sturgeon Bay – 73rd (D2) (17:47:78)
Evan Henry, Gibraltar – 18th (D3) (17:03:29)
Olivia Stenzel, Sevastopol – 21st (D3) (20:27:59)
Lydia LeCloux, Southern Door – 30th (D3) (20:47:29)