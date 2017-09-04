Ports Take Playoff Title

West Jacksonport won at Sister Bay Sunday, 3-2 and in the process the Ports claim the Door County League’s 2017 Playoff Championship. West Jacksonport tied the game with a run in the fifth and then scored in the sixth and eighth innings. With a run in and a man at third, Sister Bay had the game end with a fly out. Sawyer Johnson and Riley Cordier each had two hits and Jason Lindemann doubled and walked three times. Cordier went the first eight innings for the win and Drew Tanck pitched the ninth for the save. Tom Sawyer and James Larsen each had two hits for Sister Bay. Sam Forkert went the distance and took the loss.

2017 Door County League Awards

Manager of the Year – Joe Cornell, Washington Island

Pitcher of the Year – Sam Forkert, Sister Bay

Batting Champion – Ben Johnson, Washington Island

Most Valuable Player – David Van Dreese, West Jacksonport