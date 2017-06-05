Ports, Bays, Braves, & Mets all Winners in DCL Week 4

West Jacksonport and Sister Bay remain at the top of the Door County Baseball League standings after four weeks of play, and will battle for the top spot next week. The Ports, Bays, Egg Harbor Indians, & Maplewood Mets were all winners in week 4.

In Institute Friday night West Jacksonport(4-0) pounded Institute(0-4) 14 to 0. The Ports had 15 hits, 3 each from Griffin Cole and Riley Cordier, Sawyer Johnson & Eric Bley added 2 hits apiece. Cordier earned the win throwing the first 5 innings for West Jacksonport.

Egg Harbor(2-2) topped Kolberg(2-1) 7-4 Sunday. Kolberg took an early lead with 1 in the 3rd, but the Indians scored 3 in the 5th to take the lead and added 4 more runs in the 6th. The Braves rallied for 2 in the 8th and 1 in the 9th but the comeback fell short. Cody Giesseman led Egg Harbor with a double and a single and 5 runs batted in. Dave Jilot struck out 10 in the win, Nick Kita pitched the final 2 innings. Mitchell Neubauer took his first loss, throwing the first 6 innings for the Braves.

Sam Forkert out dueled Matt Foss at Sister Bay(3-0) as the Bays shut out the Islanders(1-3) 2-0. Both pitchers went the distance as there were only 9 hits between the two teams. Tom Sawyer went 3 for 4, with 3 doubles, Dusty Johnson and Sam Forkert drove in Sister Bay’s 2 runs, one each in the 6th & 8th innings. Ben Johnson had 2 hits for Washington Island.

Maplewood(2-2) topped Baileys Harbor(1-3) 6-3. The Mets never trailed, scoring 4 times in the first 3 innings. The A’s rallied for a run each in the 7th, 8th, & 9th innings. John Price had 3 hits, Alex Ploor had 2 hits and 2 RBI, and Kordell Draves added a solo homerun for the Mets. Ben Snell had 2 hits for Baileys Harbor.

Standings

West Jacksonport – 4-0

Sister Bay – 3-0

Kolberg – 2-1

Egg Harbor – 2-2

Maplewood – 2-2

Baileys Harbor – 1-3

Washington Island – 1-3

Institute – 0-4

Next Sunday(all games begin at 1:30PM)

Institute at Washington Island

Egg Harbor at Baileys Harbor

Kolberg at Maplewood

Sister Bay at West Jacksonport