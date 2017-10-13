Pioneers Wrap Up Undefeated League Season

Sevastopol outscored Gibraltar, 30-0, in the second half on their way to a 64-26 win over the Vikings in Fish Creek on Friday Night. The Pioneers (8-0, 8-1) finished as undefeated MONLPC-8 champions, their first unbeaten league championship since 1960. Ethan Kroll scored 5 touchdowns on the night, Jacob Welsing threw two touchdown passes and added a pair of rushing scores while Zach Christianson and Hunter Evenson also added touchdowns for the Pioneers. Trevor Reinhardt finished with three touchdown passes for the Vikings (5-3, 5-4), two to Adam Reinhardt and the other to Alex Laughlin and Nathan Ewaskowitz returned an interception for a touchdown. Sevastopol now waits for the Jamboree game on October 28th.
Southern Door 27
Coleman 14
*Eagles clinch third straight undefeated league championship
Sturgeon Bay 35
Algoma 24
Kewaunee 28 (2OT)
Peshtigo 27
Luxemburg-Casco 69
Oconto Falls 0
Final MONLPC-Large Standings
Southern Door 6-0
Oconto 5-1
Kewaunee 4-2
Peshtigo 3-3
Sturgeon Bay 2-4
Coleman 1-5
Algoma 0-6