Pioneers Roll Again

Sevastopol opened up a 31-0 lead by the end of the first quarter on their way to a lopsided, 71-14, win over Menominee Indian on Friday Night in Institute. The Pioneers (5-0, 5-1) scored on the first play of the game on a Jacob Welsing to Max Krohn 70 yard scoring pass and they would connect on a 30 yard scoring play later in the quarter. Ethan Kroll had three rushing touchdowns for the Pioneers, Welsing finished with three passing scores, Alex Krause a receiving td, Hunter Evenson added a rushing td and kick return for a touchdown while Triston Beauchamp chipped in with a touchdown as well. Nelson Demmin caused a fumble while covering a kickoff and Tyler Casey returned it for a touchdown for Sevastopol. The Eagles (1-5) touchdowns were scored by Jarin Reiter and Warren Wilber III.
Here’s the WDOR Playback…
Scoreboard
Kewaunee 34
Sturgeon Bay 16
*Lincoln Barta- 14 carries 169 yards
*Jared Van Bramer- receiving TD, Ethan Knipfer- rushing TD, Brady Wodack- 20 yard FG
Menominee, MI 62
Southern Door 26
Coleman 44
Algoma 19
Luxemburg-Casco 22
Freedom 19
Saturday
Wausau Newman at Gibraltar ~1:00
Soccer
St. Anthony’s 3
Sturgeon Bay 2
*Goals by Owen Stevenson and Jaden Stevenson
*vs Germantown 8:00AM Saturday