Pioneers, Eagles, Wolves, Spartans Advance

The WIAA volleyball regional tournament is underway with Sevastopol, Southern Door, Algoma and Luxemburg-Casco winning their opening matches on Tuesday and will play in the regional semi-finals on Thursday.

Division 3

Southern Door beat Reedsville 25-17, 25-15, 25-13

*Tehya Bertrand 28 assists/18 digs, Kendra Dantoin 19 kills, Grace LeGrave 12 kills, Hannah Pierre 8 kills

*Eagles play at Oostburg on Thursday

Sevastopol beat Cedar Grove- Belgium 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

*Brooke Hurth 16 digs, Courtney Tebo 8 kills/12 digs, Aly Differt 8 kills/17 assists/5 aces, Stephanie Bemmann 12 kills/5 blocks

*Pioneers play at Manitowoc Lutheran on Thursday

Algoma beat Gibraltar 25-15, 25-14, 25-13

*Wolves play at Howards Grove on Thursday

New Holstein beat Kewaunee 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

Division 2

Denmark beat Sturgeon Bay 25-14, 25-20, 25-22

*Morgan Nelson 19 assists, Hailey DeGrave 10 kills, Koko Hartzell 10 kills, Tori Ferry 4 kills

Luxemburg-Casco beat Green Bay West 25-8, 25-7, 25-6

*Spartans will host Peshtigo on Thursday

Soccer Regionals

Luxemburg-Casco 4 (ot)

Kiel 3

* Griffin Geib- winning goal, Denny Christoff- 2 goals, Adam Arendt- goal, Cade Peppin 12 saves

*Spartans at Plymouth on Thursday