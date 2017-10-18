Pioneers, Eagles, Wolves, Spartans Advance

The WIAA volleyball regional tournament is underway with Sevastopol, Southern Door, Algoma and Luxemburg-Casco winning their opening matches on Tuesday and will play in the regional semi-finals on Thursday.
Division 3
Southern Door beat Reedsville 25-17, 25-15, 25-13
*Tehya Bertrand 28 assists/18 digs, Kendra Dantoin 19 kills, Grace LeGrave 12 kills, Hannah Pierre 8 kills
*Eagles play at Oostburg on Thursday
Sevastopol beat Cedar Grove- Belgium 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
*Brooke Hurth 16 digs, Courtney Tebo 8 kills/12 digs, Aly Differt 8 kills/17 assists/5 aces, Stephanie Bemmann 12 kills/5 blocks
*Pioneers play at Manitowoc Lutheran on Thursday
Algoma beat Gibraltar 25-15, 25-14, 25-13
*Wolves play at Howards Grove on Thursday
New Holstein beat Kewaunee 25-9, 25-13, 25-14
Division 2
Denmark beat Sturgeon Bay 25-14, 25-20, 25-22
*Morgan Nelson 19 assists, Hailey DeGrave 10 kills, Koko Hartzell 10 kills, Tori Ferry 4 kills
Luxemburg-Casco beat Green Bay West 25-8, 25-7, 25-6
*Spartans will host Peshtigo on Thursday
Soccer Regionals
Luxemburg-Casco 4 (ot)
Kiel 3
* Griffin Geib- winning goal, Denny Christoff- 2 goals, Adam Arendt- goal, Cade Peppin 12 saves
*Spartans at Plymouth on Thursday