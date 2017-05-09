Pioneers Comeback Falls Short

NEW Lutheran beat Sevastopol, 8-7, in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Sevastopol Town Park in Institute on Tuesday. The Blazers led 8-0 heading to the bottom of the 4th inning but the Pioneers scored twice in the inning on RBI singles from Zach Christianson and Jaden Sawyer to make it 8-2. Sevastopol added five more runs in the 5th inning as Kevin Henschel and

Christianson drove in runs and a Johnny Jorns RBI single made it 8-7 but the Pioneers left the tying run stranded on third base. Lucas Bukowski pitched the win for the Blazers with Sam Meerstein picking up the save and Eric Voskamp finished with 2 RBI. Robby Pollman allowed just one run in four innings of relief for the Pioneers.