Pioneers Building Momentum

The Sevastopol football team looks to build off of a (7-3) season that saw them win their first post season game in school history when they beat Northwood/Solon Springs at the 8-player Jamboree last October. Head Coach Ron Frank says that was an exciting way to end the season and also that the roster size has grown from 19 last year to 25 this year….
The Pioneers ground based offense averaged 29 points per game a season ago and had four different players with 40 or more carries and top returning players include Ethan Kroll (7 rushing TD) and Max Krohn (7 receiving TD). But coach Frank says that Sevastopol will have a new quarterback at the helm in 2017….
Defensively, Sevastopol returns their top five tacklers from last season and those players also combined for a total of 10 interceptions. Coach Frank says that there is little doubt on who will lead the defense….
The Pioneers will be playing in the MONLPC-8 conference this year and open the season against Bowler/Gresham on Friday Night in Institute.