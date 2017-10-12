Pioneers and Vikings Highlight Week 9

Sevastopol will play Gibraltar in an MONLPC-8 conference football game in Fish Creek on Friday Night. The Pioneers (7-0, 7-1) can wrap up an undefeated league season with a victory and are led by quarterback Jacob Welsing (846 yards/11TD) running back Ethan Kroll (881 yards/15TD) and receivers Jeremy Jorns (246 yards/3TD) and Max Krohn (219 yards/2TD) while Jorns, Peyton Hurth, Kroll and Spencer Evenson are the leading tacklers. The Vikings (5-2, 5-3) are led by quarterback Trevor Reinhardt (1,636 yards/24TD) running back Andras Szakala (347 yards/3TD) and receivers Alex Laughlin (660 yards/7TD) and Adam Reinhardt (423 yards/10TD) while Laughlin, Ethan Voeks, Max Maltby and Luke Steebs are the leading tacklers. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Friday
Algoma at Sturgeon Bay
Southern Door at Coleman
Kewaunee at Peshtigo
Escanaba at Oconto
Luxemburg-Casco at Oconto Falls
Soccer
The Prairie School at Luxemburg-Casco