Pioneers and Rangers in Jamboree

Sevastopol will play Wausaukee at the 2017 WIAA 8-player Jamboree at Stiehm Stadium at Schofield DC Everest at 1:00 Saturday afternoon. The Pioneers (8-1) are champions of the MONLPC-8 and are led on offense by quarterback Jacob Welsing (992 passing / 590 rushing) and running back Ethan Jorns (1,063 rushing 19 TD) while the defense is led by Jeremy Jorns (112 tackles) Peyton Hurth (67 tackles) and Kroll (65 tackles). The Rangers (6-3) are led on offense by Matthew Delfosse (726 passing / 1,025 rushing 16 TD) and on defense by Joey Rozivka (94) tackles. Sevastopol beat Wausaukee, 28-6, in week 2 of the regular season in Wausaukee. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show at 12:45 on 910AM / wdor.com
State Cross Country- Ridges Golf Course Wisconsin Rapids
Division 3 girls (12:40) Olivia Stenzel, Sevastopol; Lydiah LeCloux, Southern Door
Division 3 boys (2:35) Evan Henry, Gibraltar
Division 2 boys (3:10) Evan Smith, Sturgeon Bay; Hunter Liebeck & Tanner Kasten, Luxemburg-Casco
Sectional Final Soccer
Sturgeon Bay vs Wayland Academy (Beaver Dam) at Lomira 7:00
Sectional Final Volleyball
Luxemburg-Casco vs Little Chute at Chilton 7:00