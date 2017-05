Home Runs by Peterson, Nellis, Braschnewitz, LeGrave & Schinkgton

Players combined to hit six home runs in games played at Sunset Park in the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken League on Wednesday.

Bayship 7

Red Room 6

WP- Alec Guilette

Ships: Lance LeGrave- Home Run, Keaton Will- 2 triples, Gavin Fernandez- double/triple, Lance Mahan- single

Room: Emmett Braschnewitz- Home Run, Jared Hawkey- 2 hits.

Nicolet Bank 11

Door County Co-op 3

WP- Danny Lodl

*Bank: Jack Peterson- 2 Home Runs/double, Cash Nellis- Home Run. Tyler Neinas- double. Keith House- single, Oliver Matthews/Aiden Deuchert- single

*Co-op: Mason Bosman- 2 run single, Caden Pierre- single, Garrett Ulberg- RBI, Tommy Junion- single

Kiwanis 11

Lions 3

Lions: Derik Schinkgton- Home Run, Jack DeYoung- 2 hits, Frankie DeYoung/Mason Motquin- single

Standings

Bayship 2-0

Kiwanis 2-0

Rotary 1-0

Nicolet Bank 1-1

Lions 0-1

Red Room 0-2

DC Co-op 0-2