Pawelski and Bertrand Win at Sheboygan North

River Pawelski and Michael Bertrand won their weight classes and Tory Jandrin finished second to lead the Southern Door wrestling team to a 9th place finish at Herb Tyler Invite at Sheboygan North on Saturday.

Herb Tyler Invite Results for Southern Door

132 – River Pawelski (31-2) placed 1st.

Champ. Round 1 – ┬áreceived a bye

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Alex Riedijk (Nicolet) 16-16 (Fall 1:18)

Semifinal – won by fall over Reese Thompson (Oshkosh West) 22-10 (Fall 0:37)

1st Place Match – won by major decision over Sam Boerner (Cedarburg) 23-5 (MD 10-1)

160 – Michael Bertrand (32-3) placed 1st.

Champ. Round 1 – won by fall over Gary Burnett (Shoreland Lutheran) 3-13 (Fall 1:49)

Quarterfinal – won by major decision over Troy Rebedew (Elkhart Lake) 18-10 (MD 13-4)

Semifinal – won by fall over Justin Krull (Seymour) 20-8 (Fall 2:47)

1st Place Match – won by tech fall over Travis Reinke (Kewaunee) 29-5 (TF-1.5 5:03 (19-3))

195 – Tory Jandrin (28-3) placed 2nd.

Champ. Round 1 – received a bye

Quarterfinal – won by tech fall over Caleb Drake (Cedarburg) 6-10 (TF-1.5 4:30 (26-8))

Semifinal – won by decision over Aaron Pyawasay (Shawano) 17-7 (Dec 12-5)

1st Place Match – Hunter Huiras (Random Lake) 27-5 won in overtime over Tory Jandrin (OT 6-4)

113 – Fischer Pawelski (16-16) placed 5th.

Champ. Round 1 – won by fall over Jack Zangl (Oshkosh West) 2-6 (Fall 1:30)

Quarterfinal – Colton Harrington (Valders) 25-5 won by tech fall over Fischer Pawelski (TF-1.5 3:57 (18-2))

Cons. Round 2 – won by fall over Nathaniel Picard (Xavier) 0-10 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Semi – won by fall over Lucas Mandella (Brookfield East) 6-8 (Fall 1:03)

5th Place Match – won by fall over Ben Schimanski (Shoreland Lutheran) 14-13 (Fall 1:51)