Osborne Signs LOI with Northern Michigan

Sturgeon Bay senior Rebecca Osborne signed her national letter on intent to play soccer at Division 2 Northern Michigan University. During her junior season with the Clippers, Osborne totaled 145 saves for a Sturgeon Bay team that finished the season 6-12-2. Osborne said that it was time spent with her traveling team that led her to sign with Northern Michigan….

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/becca1.mp3

When asked if she would have the opportunity to play right away for a Wildcats team that finished 4-10-4 overall in 2016…..

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/becca2.mp3

Sturgeon Bay girls soccer coach Bob Desotelle added that Osborne has all the physical tool and work habits to succeed at the next level…

Osborne was first team all conference during her junior season at Sturgeon Bay.

