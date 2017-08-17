New Coach For Vikings

Scott Biemeret is the new head football coach at Gibraltar high school. Biemeret, who has been an assistant for the Vikings the last three years, says that he is looking to build on the success of the past, but is also looking to put his stamp on the program….
Offensively, Biemeret says that the Vikings will play to their strengths. And while the team doesn’t have the great size of recent teams in the trenches, they do have plenty of speed and agility. And that offense will be directed by junior quarterback Trevor Reinhardt, who threw for 966 yards and seven touchdowns last year….
Gibraltar allowed 40 points per game last year as the team went (2-5) in their first seven games before a pair of opponents forfeited at the end of the season. Coach Biemeret says that they’re counting on Nate Ewaskowitz to have an excellent senior season….
The Vikings are a member of the newly formed MONLPK-8 and open the season at Oneida Nation on Friday Night. Gibraltar beat the Thunderhawks, 44-20, last year.