UW-Oshkosh senior guard Taylor Schmidt (Algoma) was named to the NCAA Division 3 All-America Honorable Mention teams by both D3hoops.com and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Schmidt, the 2017 WIAC Player of the Year, helped the Titans win their first outright league title since 1999. She started a program record 119 games, holds school records in made free throws (401) and attempted free throws (513) and is fifth on the schools all time scoring list with 1,281 points.