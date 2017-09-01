MONLPC-Large Openers Tonight

The Sturgeon Bay football team will look to pick up their first win of the season when they host Peshtigo in a conference game tonight at Memorial Field in Sturgeon Bay. The Clippers (0-2) have lost to Valders and Chilton to open the season while the Bulldogs (0-2) have lost to Two Rivers and Bonduel. Sturgeon Bay will be inducting the first four members into their new athletic hall of fame at halftime, including Ron Casadant, Diane Patterson, Gordy Saron and Tom Stover. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show at 6:40 on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Schedule
Oconto (2-0) at Southern Door (1-1)
Wausau Newman (2-0) at Sevastopol (2-0)
Algoma (0-2) at Kewaunee (2-0)
Little Chute (1-1) at Luxemburg-Casco (1-1)