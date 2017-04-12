Mallien Selected as Scholarship Finalist

Southern Door’s Hannah Mallien has been selected as one of four finalists of the Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship contest. Mallien was surprised in the school band room on Wednesday morning with the announcement that she had been chosen as a finalist from over 400 applicants. Carolyn Guenther of the Cousins Sub team explains the criteria for the scholarship….

Mallien is a four year softball player, class president and valedictorian and works with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Mallien will receive either a $2,500 or $7,500 scholarship at the exclusive VIP Wisconsin Sports Awards event on May 11th in Madison.