Maas Saves Clippers

Sturgeon Bay beat Saint Lawrence Seminary to advance in the WIAA Division 4 soccer tournament on Thursday Night. The Clippers and Hilltoppers were tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation and 2-2 at the end of overtime when Jaden Stevenson tied the game with 2:42 to play in the first OT. Sturgeon Bay won the match on penalty kicks, 4-3, when Trent Maas scored the final goal then returned to goalkeeper and stopped the final kick from Saint Lawrence Seminary. Reaction from coach Todd Maas and Trent Maas after the game.

Sturgeon Bay will take on Wayland Academy in the Sectional Championship match at Lomira on Saturday.